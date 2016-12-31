Carson City Board of Supervisors to open new year on Thursday | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will take up a variety of issues at its first meeting of 2017 on Thursday.

The meeting follows the city’s swearing-in ceremony Tuesday for recently elected officials, including John Barrette, first-time supervisor in Ward 4, and Brad Bonkowski, re-elected supervisor in Ward 2 and Mayor Robert Crowell.

The board will take up its own appointments to various city boards and commissions, including the Regional Transportation Commission, the Audit Committee and the Airport Authority.

The supervisors also will vote to appoint other members, including Martin Green to the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife and Kurt Meyer to the Cultural Commission.

Three applicants — Ernie Mayhorn, Stephen Ferguson and Marie Bradshaw — have applied for two spots on the Audit Committee, and on the Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee, Kris Wickstead is requesting reappointment and Jerry Cinani is a new applicant for the same position while Ronni Hannaman is seeking reappointment.

The board also will vote whether to impose an 180-day moratorium on construction applications for new marijuana establishments.

The moratorium, recommended by the Planning Commission at its last meeting in 2016, is in response to the passing of the initiative in November that allows for recreational marijuana use.

The Nevada Department of Taxation is responsible for developing regulations for the industry by the end of the year, and the city wants to wait to see how those regulations will shape up before approving any new establishments.

The moratorium excludes medical marijuana establishments that have already been permitted by the city.

Meeting as the Redevelopment Authority, and then again as the board, the supervisors will decide whether to adopt a resolution making some changes to the city’s Facade Improvement Program assisting building owners in redevelopment areas with work on building exteriors.

The supervisors also will again take up the extension of several long-term leases at the Carson City Airport.

The leases were discussed at the last meeting of the board, which tabled it and directed Steve Tackes, the airport’s counsel, to try to renegotiate shorter terms and periodic rate adjustments.

For discussion purposes only, the board will hear a presentation on city-wide efforts to develop the healthcare workforce.

The board will vote to adopt a resolution establishing policies on state legislative issues for the upcoming 2017 session of the Nevada Legislature.

The Board of Supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.