Claudia Vecchio resigns as Nevada tourism director

Nevada Tourism Director Claudia Vecchio has resigned that position to take the job as head of Sonoma County Tourism.

Vecchio has been head of Nevada's Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs since 2011. That department includes tourism, museums and history and the Nevada Indian Commission as well as the Nevada Arts Council.

Mike Willden, chief of staff to Gov. Brian Sandoval, said the move was Vecchio's decision to take what's an excellent opportunity. He said deputy director David Peterson took over as interim director Nov. 1. The search for a permanent replacement will begin before the end of the year.