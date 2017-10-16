Coordinator hired to battle opioid crisis

Attorney General Adam Laxalt has hired an ex-FBI agent to coordinate the state's efforts to battle the opioid epidemic.

Terry Kerns is also a registered nurse. He said she will work to bridge the gap between law enforcement and state victims' service providers. In addition, she will reach out to other states to identify and implement best practices for dealing with the opioid crisis.

"As a former federal law enforcement officer and registered nurse, Kerns is a perfect fit," said Laxalt.

He said he understands the need for prevention along with law enforcement to deal with the crisis and Kerns has the necessary experience and knowledge to bring those efforts together and enhance efforts to educate at risk youth.

Kerns will be paid by money received through a Health and Human Services grant.