Extended-stay RV park heads to Supervisors; State of the City address Monday | NevadaAppeal.com

The event will be televised live on the city’s public access channel at http://www.carsontv.org/a-tv-channels/gov-channel/ and live at http://www.carson.org .

He further states, “I also will be talking about the Carson economy and growth as well as city finances.”

The address, “Carson City – A Community Working Together,” will cover the “many interactions and cooperation between our public and private institutions and organizations,” writes Crowell.

Mayor Robert Crowell will present his annual State of the City address, free and open to the public, at 6 p.m. Monday at the Carson City Community Center Bob Boldrick Theater.

The Carson City Board of Supervisors this week will hear an appeal of a special use permit for an extended-stay RV park.

The permit was approved by the Planning Commission in November and is being appealed by a nearby property owner and the Airport Authority, which joined the appeal at the appellant’s request.

The proposed park on Old Hot Springs Road would include 215 RV spaces, a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, store, manager’s residence and other amenities that could include a casino and restaurant.

The property is zoned tourist commercial so a 30-day stay RV park is an allowed use, but the SUP was required to permit stays up to 180 days.

At the Planning Commission meeting, Tim Rowe, Carson City airport manager, spoke with some concerns about the park, which is underneath the flight path of one runway.

Ten neighbors spoke as well in opposition, concerned about noise, traffic and water.

The Planning Commission approved the SUP by a vote of 5-1.

The supervisors also have allotted an hour to discuss on first reading an ordinance to amend the city’s liquor code.

The proposed changes include review of liquor license applications by a hearings officer, exemptions from background check for wholesale dealers, and allowing for the selling, serving and dispensing of alcohol within the public right-of-way adjacent to a business holding a valid liquor license with the approval of an encroachment permit.

The board will hear an update on the construction project at the Water Resource Recovery Facility, which was initially expected to be done by September 2018 but is now on track to be completed by December.

Another presentation will provide an update on the asset management program, which is taking an inventory of the city’s assets such as buildings and parks to help with capital improvement planning.

The board will fill three openings on the Open Space Advisory Committee with the reappointment of Donna Inversin and Jeremy Hall and the appointment of Joanne Michael, a committee alternate who will replace Laura Fitzsimmons whose term has expired.

A $259,607 contract with Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc., to replace 725 feet of sewer on West William Street may also be approved by the supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.