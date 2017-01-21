Former Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger hired by Gov. Brian Sandoval | NevadaAppeal.com

Andrew Clinger starts Monday as a senior adviser to Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Clinger returns to state service after more than five years as Reno city manager, a post he was forced to resign amid allegations by three female city employees of sexual harassment.

After two extensive investigations costing the city of Reno $250,000, Clinger was cleared of sexual harassment charges. All three of his accusers have since resigned from the city.

“It’s a perfect place for me,” Clinger said Saturday. “I’m honored that the governor would give me this opportunity and I look forward to working with him and helping him.”

Clinger said he will be handling issues involving workforce development, economic development and education, both K-12 and higher education.

“I’m super excited about it,” Clinger said adding he expects to spend the weekend getting caught up on some of the economic development and other bills he will be dealing with.

Before he took the job as Reno city manager, Clinger was Nevada state budget director for former Gov. Jim Gibbons and Sandoval for 5 1/2 years. Between the state and city, Clinger has 19 years in public service.

“Andrew was my first budget director and helped manage the state’s fiscal challenges during a difficult time,” said Sandoval in a statement released to The Nevada Independent. “His wealth of knowledge helped place Nevada on a sound financial footing and I know he will serve as an effective adviser.”

“I think the governor has done a great job with his improvements to K-12 and his economic development policies,” Clinger said. “I have a lot of respect for him and I’m excited about going back to work for him.”

Clinger left city service in September before the final, independent investigation cleared him of the allegations.

“After having been off the last five months, I don’t know how I’d ever retire,” he said. “I’d go crazy. Stacie (his wife) knew when I started cleaning out junk drawers in the kitchen that I needed to go back to work.”

Clinger will be paid $117,294 a year. The senior adviser is a slot vacated by the resignation of Dale Erquiaga.