Governor Sandoval gives state employees extra 1 percent raise | NevadaAppeal.com

Gov. Brian Sandoval is approving an additional 1 percent pay raise for Nevada state government employees each of the next two years.

His Friday signature on Senate Bill 368 means state workers will see a total 3 percent increase each year of the biennium.

It will be double the raise they got over the previous biennium.

Union President Harry Schiffman says it still leaves state workers a far cry from where they were before the economic downturn.

Schiffman and state employees who traveled to the Legislature this session requested a 10 percent increase each of the next two years.

There are roughly 18,000 state workers in Nevada.