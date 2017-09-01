Heller announces $11.1 million in security grants for Nevada

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., on Friday announced the award of more than $11.1 million in homeland security grants for Nevada.

The total includes $2.84 million in the Las Vegas area under the Urban Area Security Initiative. Heller said that's especially important in light of threats by ISIS to target the Las Vegas Strip.

Another $3.75 million will go to the state's Homeland Security Program and $4.5 million under the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Nevadans," he said.

The funds will go to state, local and tribal governments as well as transportation authorities, nonprofits and the private sector to protect against and respond to attacks, disasters and other emergencies.