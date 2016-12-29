Carson City’s Dean Heller says he’ll seek re-election to Senate in 2018 | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he’ll run for re-election to the Senate in 2018 rather than running for governor.

Heller, a Carson City resident, announced his plan in a statement on Facebook:

“My family and I have put much thought and prayer in considering the best way to serve the state that we love. I believe serving and running for re-election as Nevada’s senior Senator is where I can do the most good and have the biggest impact for Nevada.

“Serving as governor would be an enormous honor, but I am looking forward to being Nevada’s strongest voice on Capitol Hill.

Heller was appointed to the Senate by Gov. Brian Sandoval to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Ensign in 2011.

Before that, he served in the House of Representatives from 2007 until his appointment.

Heller won three terms as Nevada Secretary of State from 1995 until he moved to the House. He was a member of the Nevada Assembly from 1991-1995.

Before running for office, he worked as a stockbroker then as chief deputy State Treasurer for the state of Nevada .

Heller was born in California but brought to Carson City when just an infant. He attended school in Carson City and played basketball for Carson High where he graduated in 1978.

He and his wife Lynne met during college at the University of Southern California. They have four children.