Investigation of Nevada senator cost $65,000-plus

The investigation that resulted in Sen. Mark Manendo's resignation from office amid charges of sexual harassment cost the state more than $65,000.

Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Rick Combs said Thursday he has received the final and authorized payment of the final bill from the firm of Van Dermyden Maddux Law Corporation.

Combs said the total paid the law firm is $67,125.12. He said the money will come from the Legislative Fund as an expense of the Senate.

The investigation was ordered by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, after accusations were made against Manendo in late April. Ford announced the investigation on the final day of the 2017 Legislature.

During the course of the investigation, a total of 58 persons were interviewed and, in their report, investigators reported finding, "at least 14 incidents of inappropriate conduct."

Investigators also charged Manendo, a Las Vegas Democrat, tried to influence at least one of the witnesses to change her testimony despite being warned not to interfere.

Manendo resigned as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee in May after the accusations and investigation were announced.

He resigned his seat in the Senate on July 18, just five days after the investigation concluded, finding the allegations were credible and established a pattern of misconduct by Manendo involving female lobbyists and legislative employees.

Manendo served first in the Assembly and then in the state Senate for a total of 23 years.