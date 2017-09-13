Kate Marshall running for lieutenant governor

Former state treasurer Kate Marshall has announced she will run for lieutenant governor, replacing Mark Hutchison who decided not to seek re-election.

She received immediate endorsements from a long list of Democratic notables including former Sen. Harry Reid, current Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Reps. Dina Titus and Jacky Rosen as well as state Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson.

"I've spent my career in public service putting the interests of Nevadans first," she said.

She said in eight years as state treasurer, she tried to work with both parties to get results, make state government more transparent and save taxpayers money.

"I will be a lieutenant governor that puts politics aside to get results for all of Nevada," she said.

State republican Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson has already announced plans to seek the post.