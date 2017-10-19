Laxalt to lanch ‘The Laxalt 17’ Tour of Nevada

Adam Laxalt will launch "The Laxalt 17" tour in Las Vegas on Nov. 1. The tour will then take him to all 17 of Nevada's counties over a one-week span. Laxalt will offer remarks and speak with local residents at each stop, sharing his vision for Nevada's next chapter.

The first day of "The Laxalt 17" tour will feature "special announcements" in Las Vegas and Reno/Sparks, and Laxalt will visit every Nevada county over the following week. During the tour, On Nov. 5, Laxalt will visit the CVIC Minden Community Center at 3:45 p.m. and Glen Eagles in Carson City at 5:15 p.m.