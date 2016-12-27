Michael Cherry to take turn as chief of Nevada Supreme Court | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Michael Cherry is taking a turn as chief of the state high court, beginning Jan. 2.

Cherry will follow Justice Ron Parraguirre, who served a year handling administrative duties for the newly reconstituted seven-member panel.

Justice Lidia Stiglich was sworn in earlier this month to fill the vacancy left when former Justice Nancy Saitta resigned in August.

Cherry has been an attorney in Nevada since 1970 and served as He was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2006.

In another administrative move, Judge Abbi Silver will take a turn as chief of the three-member Nevada Court of Appeals.

She follows Judge Michael Gibbons chairing the three-member court.