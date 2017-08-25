Ken RitterAssociated Press Back to: Government August 25, 2017 | Follow Government Submit Your News Nevada AG: Execution challenge moot Ken RitterAssociated Press August 25, 2017 Article Comments () Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Government Jury refuses to convict 4 in ranch standoff retrialNevada death row inmate not concerned about painful executionNevada jobless rate ticks up in JulyFunding OK’d for rape kit testing program in NevadaRep. Rosen touring Northern Nevada ahead of senate run Trending Sitewide Voltaire Canyon fire contained in Carson CityMan killed in rollover crash in Washoe ValleyRobot checks out depths of Lake TahoeTrail will go from Silver Saddle Ranch to Governors FieldMan arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office