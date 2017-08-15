Nevada briefs: Heller threatened over health care vote

Heller threatened over health care vote

LAS VEGAS — The arrest report of a man in Las Vegas shows he threatened the life of Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller in a note found near the senator's office last month.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the contents of the note are included in the report for 62-year-old Richard Holley. He was arrested Monday on charges of extortion, burglary and intimidating a public officer.

Officers responding to a report of a burglary July 16 discovered the note. The arrest report states Holley wrote he is "sick and will die without continued medical care." The report shows Holley then threatened Heller's life.

Holley's court record doesn't list an attorney.

The note was found days after the Senate's GOP unveiled a version of their health care bill.

Heller is considered the most vulnerable GOP incumbent senator in the 2018 elections.

UNR student won't be expelled

RENO — The president of the University of Nevada, Reno says a UNR student who gained notoriety for rallying with white nationalists in Virginia will not be expelled or lose his university job.

Peter Cytanovic, who also goes by the name Peter Cvjetanovic, was photographed with a group of demonstrators on Friday carrying a torch on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where a rally turned deadly the next day.

UNR President Marc Johnson said Tuesday the school "unequivocally rejects the positions and ideology" espoused by the white supremacists. But he says UNR also stands for the basic principles of the Constitution, including free speech and the right to peacefully assemble.

He says campus police and the Office of Student Conduct concluded there is no legal reason to expel Cytanovic or terminate his employment.

Food-Nutrition director named

Khadijeh (Homa) Anooshehpoor has been named Food and Nutrition Division administrator at the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

She has more than 20 years of state service and teaching experience, most recently as assistant director of the state Education Department School Improvement Program.

Agriculture Director Jim Barbee said she brings a strong background working in the communities that those nutrition programs serve.