Nevada closer to funding taxes for recreational marijuana | NevadaAppeal.com

Bingo to be held Jan. 20 in Gardnerville

Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in Gardnerville, is coming up on its second anniversary of holding monthly Bingo games.

To mark the milestone, prizes, anniversary cake and refreshments will be on hand on Friday, Jan. 20. Doors will open at 5 with warm-ups at 6 and regular games at 6:30 p.m.

Players must be 21 or older. For more information, call 775-265-5120 or 775-267-1362.

Additionally, Tahoe Douglas Elks welcomes Bridge players from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the lodge. For more information, call Cheryl Peddicord at 775-265-5120.

Banquet to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley will recognize youth, volunteers and others who go above and beyond at the 9th annual Youth of the Year banquet on Jan. 21 at the Yerington site. Doors open at 5 and the program begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets to attend the banquet are $40 each or $350 for a table of eight and can be purchased at the Clubs’ Yerington site at 124 N Main St., Yerington.

For more information, call 775-463-2334.