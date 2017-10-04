Nevada Congress member introduces bill to ban bump stocks

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., has introduced a bill that would ban the devices the Las Vegas shooter used to convert his semi-automatic rifles into machine guns.

Investigators say the shooter had "bump stocks" on 12 of his rifles that let those weapons fire upward of 400 rounds per minute.

"I am introducing this legislation in hopes of closing this dangerous loophole and ensuring that civilians cannot modify their guns to fire nine bullets per second," she said.

"No person should possess a device that turns semi-automatic rifle into the equivalent of a machine gun," said Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, who joined Titus in sponsoring the bill.

The legislation would prohibit the manufacture, possession, transfer, sale or importation of "bump stocks."

They pointed out fully automatic firearms are heavily regulated and, in several states including California and New York, prohibited. But the federal government approved the sale of bump stocks in 2010.