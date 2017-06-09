Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval OKs state library funding | NevadaAppeal.com

Funding approved for Nevada libraries by the Legislature will make a difference for people across the state, including those in some of the most remote places, librarians testified.

"We were thrilled when it passed, especially when it passed unanimously," said Joan Dalusung, assistant director of the Washoe County Library and member of the State Council on Libraries and Literacy. "We were impressed and honored that the Senate Finance Committee took it upon itself to introduce this bill."

Lawmakers approved Senate Bill 549 for $500,000 on Sunday night as the session end quickly approached. It was one of 71 bills Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law Thursday.

Funds will be allocated for collection development, bookmobile services, statewide databases and emerging technology.

"This matters significantly to Churchill County," said Carol Lloyd, director of the Churchill County Library. "The Churchill County Library collaborates with the libraries at the Churchill County School District and Western Nevada College, as well as other local organizations. Additional funding for materials and databases will have a positive impact on that cooperative effort."

The effects will be far-reaching, she said, pointing to one client who lives in Middlegate.

"He seldom gets to Fallon, the only town of scale in Churchill County," she said. "He downloads ebooks provided through the library website. Additional collection development funding will allow me to better serve this seldom-seen book lover."

Bookmobiles, which deliver books to some of the state's most rural areas, are expected to receive about $30,000.

"Nevada Bookmobiles are the critical lifeline to our rural citizens who have limited access to literacy and technology resources," said Cyndi O, director of the Humboldt County Library. "Bookmobiles provide fair and equal access to materials, technology, learning and social opportunities to rural, isolated communities."

Sena Loyd, director of the Carson City Library, expressed her appreciation to lawmakers for their support.

"Nevada libraries have seen over 9.7 million visits in 2016," she said. "Funding an additional $500,000 over the biennium will allow libraries to enhance current services, develop today's workforce and continue to decrease the digital divide. The Nevada Library Association would like to acknowledge Sen. (Mo) Denis' support of libraries within their communities to educate community members."