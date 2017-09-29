Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval urges re-authorization of CHIP

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday sent a statement to Congress urging the re-authorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) as quickly as possible.

CHIP is to expire Saturday, September 30.

"Nevada Check Up is essential in our efforts to ensure all Nevadans, especially children, hafve access to affordable healthcare," he said. He said his staff has been in regular contact with Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto, both of whom support the program's funding. Failure to re authorize the program he said, would have dramatic impact on thousands of Nevada children, leaving low income families ineligible for Medicaid without access to healthcare for their children.

In Nevada, CHIP costs about $43 million a year, nearly 99 percent of it from federal funding.