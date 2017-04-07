Nevada Legislature panel approves bill requiring paid sick leave | NevadaAppeal.com

The Senate Government Affairs Committee on Friday voted to recommend passage of SB196, mandating private employers provide paid sick leave to workers.

The measure was approved on a party line vote with Republican members opposed despite a series of amendments that narrowed the size and number of businesses it would apply to.

The first amendment removed the requirement every private employer provide sick leave, limiting it to employers with 50 or more workers. Also exempted are churches, religious groups, nonprofits and other tax-exempt organizations.

Another amendment allows employers to require workers out sick three or more consecutive days to provide some documentation why they needed the time off.

Republicans Heidi Gansert, Joe Hardy and James Settelmeyer voted no.

SB196 goes to the floor of the Senate for a vote.