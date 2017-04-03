Nevada native becomes Air National Guard Unit commander | NevadaAppeal.com

RENO — Officials say a new commander has been chosen to lead Nevada's 152nd Airlift Wing also known as the "High Roller."

A ceremony announcing the change in command was held Saturday, naming Reno native Col. Eric Wade as the new commander. He will be replacing Col. Karl Starks who has served in the position since 2014. Officials say more than 900 Nevada Air National Guard airmen attended the event.

Col. Wade will oversee four groups made up of 13 squadrons and flights. Col. Wade's duties also include the policy, programming and planning to train and maintain the readiness for his 1,100 airmen.

Officials say Starks will take on a new role as director of operations at the organization's state headquarters in Carson City.