Nevada prison inmate convicted of burglary dies at hospital | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Department of Corrections says a 63-year-old inmate convicted of burglary has died at a Reno hospital.

The department says Sammy Early Hamilton died Saturday and that he had been imprisoned at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City before he was admitted to the hospital.

According to the department, Hamilton was committed from Washoe County in 2011 to serve between 13.5 and 36 years.

Cause of death wasn’t announced but the department says an autopsy will be conducted.