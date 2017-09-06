Nevada’s Amodei calls on Congress to reform immigration

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., on Wednesday called on Congress to do its constitutional duty and reform U.S. immigration law.

"Since I've been here, I've called on congressional leadership to act on immigration reform," he said.

He said now Congress has been given six months to do the job. If it can't, he said 800,000 DACA recipients will be affected including those serving in the military, working professionals and other contributing members of society.

He issued the statement a day after President Trump announced he was ending DACA in six months and urged Congress to step up and reform immigration law.

Amodei pointed out the U.S. Constitution states "the Congress shall have power to … establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization."

Saying the last reforms were approved by the Reagan administration, Amodei said, "as far as I'm concerned, if we're unable to kick it into high gear and follow through on this issue after 31 years, the blame is rightfully Congress's."