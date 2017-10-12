Nevada’s Heller praises health insurance executive order

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., says he welcomes the executive order that will allow health insurers to sell their plans across state lines.

He said the order signed by President Donald Trump "will promote competition in the health care marketplace, increase choices for consumers and ultimately drive down costs."

He said the order will also make it easier for small employers to band together to buy health insurance through association health plans.

"For years, I have said that we need to allow insurance companies to offer a number of different products and enable customers to purchase insurance across state lines to encourage competition and lower costs," he said.

He said he will also continue to back legislation doing just that in the U.S. Senate.

Heller is a member of the Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over the health care issue.