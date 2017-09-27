Nevada’s Heller supports Children’s Health Insurance Program renewal

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., has joined in the bipartisan measure that will renew the Children's Health Insurance Program for another five years.

CHIP provides health insurance coverage to children who might otherwise not have health care coverage.

"This bipartisan legislation will help ensure that Nevada's children and families who rely on this program for health coverage will have the certainty they need," he said.

The bill authored by Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch extends CHIP funding through 2022 and maintains the current federal match through FY 2019.

The authorization for the current program was set to expire at the end of this month.