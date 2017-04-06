No make up days for Carson City School District | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City School District said Thursday it will not be required to make up school days lost because of weather earlier this year.

The Nevada Department of Education approved two missed days (Monday, Jan. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10).

"This past winter was one for the record books," Richard Stokes, superintendent for Carson City School District, said in a press release. "We've done our best to maintain all state educational requirements while also following the expected protocol. Of course, all of this is contingent upon having no additional lost school days."

The last day of school for Carson City students will remain Friday, June 2.

Carson High School graduation will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3. Pioneer High School graduation is scheduled Thursday, June 1.

Teachers and staff will need to return to school June 5-6 and possibly June 7 for Seeliger Elementary staff to fulfill their contracts and for professional development.