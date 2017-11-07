Reno physician running for Amodei’s seat

Reno doctor Vance Alm has announced his candidacy for the congressional seat held by Republican Mark Amodei.

Alm, a Democrat, is a retired Air Force navigation officer currently working as a family practice physician. He described himself as a moderate who wants to improve the life of the average Nevadan.

He said his primary focus will be on improving the healthcare system including how people pay for care and improving access for every American.

"We have to stop confusing health insurance with health care," he said. "I see patients every day being denied health (medical) care because they don't have the 'right' health insurance," he said.