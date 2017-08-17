Reports: President Trump to address American Legion National Conference Wednesday

American Legion officials confirmed to the Nevada Appeal and Lahontan Valley News that President Trump will be speaking to the 99th annual American Legion National Convention.

Trump is expected to speak about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

About 9,000 participants are expected in Reno for the convention, which opens Friday.

Other guest speakers include Medal of Honor recipient Donald E. Ballard, Labor Secretary Rene Alexander Acosta, Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and Rep. Mark Amodei are expected to attend.

The White House has not confirmed the plans.

Reno Assistant Police Chief Jason Soto confirmed to the Reno Gazette-Journal his department is "preparing for a possible presidential visit" on Wednesday.

Trump will return to Reno for the first time since he was rushed off stage just days before the 2016 presidential election.

It will be a busy week for Northern Nevada in the world of politics. Vice President Mike Pence and Cruz also will attend he third annual Morning in Nevada PAC Basque Fry at Corley Ranch in Gardnerville. The fundraiser is hosted by Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.