Nevada Gov. Sandoval backing Sen. Heller for re-election

Gov. Brian Sandoval said Wednesday he's supporting Dean Heller's bid for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

"I think he's done a great job," said Sandoval, adding that includes Heller's service in the House, as Secretary of State and in the Nevada Assembly.

"I'm going to support him in the primary too," he said.

Heller's only prominent primary opponent, so far, is Danny Tarkanian who Sandoval said he has known for years and regards as a friend.

Sandoval said he's watching the legislation proposed by Heller and two other senators on health care.

"It's always been my litmus test to hold Nevada harmless," he said.

One of the versions of that legislation, he said, would provide more options to Nevada. But he said another would reduce what Nevada gets for Medicaid by $250 million, "and that's obviously a problem."

He said he will "certainly be watching with interest," when hearings are held Sept. 6-7 on that legislation.

In challenging Heller, Tarkanian is entering his sixth bid for higher elective office. The first five were unsuccessful even though he made it through the primary in most of those runs.

Most recently, Tarkanian knocked Nevada Senate GOP leader Michael Roberson out of the race for the House of Representatives District 3 seat. He, in turn, was defeated by Democrat Jacky Rosen.