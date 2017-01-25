Sandoval sets aside funding for Tule Springs State Park | NevadaAppeal.com

Sandoval sets aside funding for Tule Springs State Park
January 25, 2017
LAS VEGAS — Nevada’s governor is proposing setting aside property for a new state park next to a newly created national monument in the North Las Vegas area.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that Gov. Brian Sandoval’s state budget proposal includes funding to create Tule Springs State Park, a 315-acre stretch of fossil-rich land in North Las Vegas.
Sandoval’s proposed budget includes $15 million for Tule Springs State Park and Walker River State Recreation Area.
Supporters of the area hope to tie the state park into the adjacent Tule Springs Fossils National Monument as a seamless experience.
Nevada Division of Parks Administrator Eric Johnson says despite the national monument, many people don’t know that Tule Springs is there.
