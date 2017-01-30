Suspect accused of attacking Washoe County deputies | NevadaAppeal.com

RENO — A 26-year-old suspect accused of attacking three Washoe County sheriff’s deputies after leading them on a chase in Sun Valley has been booked on suspicion of several felony charges including resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Michael Gardner was being held without bail Monday in the Washoe County jail.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies stopped Gardner for suspicion of speeding and reckless driving just west of Sun Valley Boulevard at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff says Gardner took off but drove his vehicle into a ditch north of Reno then tried to flee on foot.

He ignored the deputies’ commands and allegedly was involved in an altercation with them before they deployed a Taser and took him into custody.

The three deputies suffered minor injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Gardner has a lawyer.