Two inmates reported dead | NevadaAppeal.com

Two inmates reported dead
January 21, 2017
Department of Corrections officials report two inmates died the past two days.
The first was identified at Gary L. Norris, 74, who was serving up to 60 years for the attempted sexual assault of a victim under 16. He died Thursday morning at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s medical center in Carson City. The Carson City coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy.
The second, John Moxley, was a 53-year-old housed at High Desert State Prison on a 30-to-life sentence for first degree murder. He died at Centennial Hills Medical Center in Las Vegas on Friday morning. The Clark County coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy.
