US Treasury secretary, Heller host business meeting in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — U.S Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller say a meeting with a group of Nevada business leaders in Las Vegas focused on ways to encourage growth in the regional and national economies.

Tax reform and efforts to relax regulations were among issues that Mnuchin and the Republican senator talked about Monday after an hour-long conference with local executives and entrepreneurs. They termed that meeting a listening session.

Heller is a member of the Senate Finance Committee, but is also considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans facing re-election in the Senate.

Heller was criticized for being slow to back President Donald Trump's failed effort to repeal and replace the health care law passed under President Barack Obama.

Heller noted that Mnuchin's visit to Nevada was one of several recent appearances in the state by top Trump administration officials.