Vandals damage headstones at historic Reno cemetery
November 6, 2017
RENO, — Reno police are investigating damage to several headstones in an apparent attack of vandalism at an historic cemetery near the University of Nevada campus.
Police say at least four headstones at Hillside Cemetery were damaged late Saturday or early Sunday. The markers date to the 1800s and are considered of historic value.
Authorities estimate the damage in the range of $15,000 to $20,000.
The cemetery is the final resting place for a number of the area's early pioneers, including a congressman and Paiute Chief Johnson Sides, who worked as an interpreter and "peacemaker" for the U.S. Army.
The cemetery's owner stirred up controversy last year when he announced plans to dig up 1,000 graves and relocate them to make room for development. The plans were put on hold in the face of opposition from family members and local residents.
