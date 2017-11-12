Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for injured Carson High students

On Monday, Nov. 20, Chili’s Restaurant, from 4-9 p.m. will donate 15 percent of all proceeds to the families.

On Saturday, a 6 on 6 soccer tournament will take place at Carson High School. The entry fee will be $60 per team with all the proceeds to benefit the families. The games will start at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, Pizza Factory is donated 20 percent of all the sales from the day to the victims.

On Wednesday, the Carson High-Douglas High staff basketball game has been moved to Carson High at 7 p.m. All the proceeds will benefit the families. T-shirts and bracelets will be sold.

Also on Tuesday, Firehouse Subs will donate 20 percent of its net sales from the day to the victims.

The community came out in droves Sunday night to show their support to the seven Carson and Dayton high school students who were injured in a crash Thursday.

Hundreds of students, families and community members gathered at McFadden Plaza to honor and pray for those in recovery.

The seven students were injured Thursday night after their vehicle was involved in a rollover crash.

“We have all gathered here for love and prayer to send to everyone in Reno for our friends in the hospital,” said Carson High teacher Angila Golik. “We need to keep the unity of love and prayer in our hearts.”

Several prominent members of the community were present at the vigil including Mayor Bob Crowell, Sheriff Ken Furlong, the Board of Supervisors and religious leaders.

“Tragedies like this shake us to our core, it changes us in the blink of an eye,” said Crowell.”Tonight we express sorrow for the injured and their families and friends and we hope those injured can soon smile again with us. We want them to know we stand strong with them.”

For the community, it was important to come together for the students injured.

“We came out just to show our support for the families and students, it’s nice to see,” said Tammy Warkentin, who’s child is a freshman at CHS. “It is terrifying, they were all good kids, it can just happen so easily.”

The community also wanted to make sure they expressed their gratitude to the first responders who were on scene that night.

The half-hour long vigil was filled with prayer, speeches and songs- one of which was written by CHS student Cassidy Painter for the injured seven. Superintendent Richard Stokes spoke to the students about how everyone’s love will help the students recover.

“I believe in miracles, that one collection of faith has power,” Stokes said. “Students, it’ll be tough the next couple days and it will take us all to see through this terrible tragedy. But I am honored to be part of this community, look at how many people came out for us.”

But the most important part was to make sure the students knew they were surrounded by support and love as they continue on with school starting again Monday.

“This is a community that loves you kids, we are here for you,” said Ty McMillen, CHS advisor for the Fellowship for Student Athletes.

Golik concluded the ceremony by reminding everyone that they need to take each day at a time to get through the tough time.

“We have school (tomorrow) and we have to keep going,” Golik said. “We have to move forward but pray for them, hope for them. You can live three weeks without water, three days without food, but you can’t live three minutes without hope.”

To contribute visit gofundme.com/prayforthem or https://www.gofundme.com/brianda-diaz.

