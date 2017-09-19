27 unclaimed vets from Nevada to receive military funeral
September 19, 2017
The Nevada Veterans Coalition will conduct its fifth Missing in America Project mission by honoring 27 veterans whose remains have been in the care of a local mortuary, yet remained unclaimed.
Services will be conducted with full military honors for the following veterans at 2 p.m. Friday at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley:
Charles Beckerman (1896-1984), served in the Navy, 1918-1918, World War I
Gerald Gillingham (1900-1990), Army, 1918-1918, World War I
Edward Gerval (1915-1990), Navy, 1945-1945, World War II
Joseph Bosse (1917-1988), Army, 1941-1945, World War II
William Degliantoni (1919-1990), Navy, 1940-1945, World War II
William Guthrie (1925-1990), Navy, 1943-1946, World War II
Arturo Hayes (1922-1983), Marine Corp, 1944-1946, World War II
Webster Johnson (1911-1988), Navy, 1942-1946, World War II
Bernard Koolpe (1914-1988), Army, 1940-1945, World War II
Richard Long (1921-1988), Army, 1943-1950, World War II
Sterling McPherson (1921-1990), Army, 1945-1947, World War II
Knox Moore (1921-1989), served Merchant Marines, 1942-1945, World War II
Eddie Robbins (1923-1988), Army, 1945-1947, World War II
Andrew Sealock (1920-1990), Army, 1943-1946, World War II
Earl Spaulding (1921-1989), Navy, 1943-1945, World War II
Lorenzo Thompson (1913-1988), Army, 1942-1945, World War II
Heinrich Ulrich Jr. (1907-1989), Navy, 1943-1945, World War II
James White (1915-1989), Army, 1943-1946, World War II
James Wilson (1920-1988), Army, 1944-1946, World War II
James Adams (1924-1989), Navy, 1944-1952, World War II/Korea
Edward Alexander (1921-1989), Navy, 1941-1952, World War II/Korea
Lyle LaMere (1923-1989), Air Force, 1942-1963, World War II/Korea
Devier Tozer (1925-1989), Navy, 1943-1950, World War II/Korea
Terry Fausch (1934-1983), Air Force, 1951-1955, Korea
Patrick Ingram (1936-1985), Army, 1954-1957, Korea
Charles Roe (1921-1990), Navy, 1941-1946/1969-1974 World War II/Vietnam
Ronald Bowser (1947-1984), Army, 1965-1976, Vietnam
The Nevada Veterans Coalition is donating its bus and driver to carry the cremains which will be escorted by members of the coalition in conjunction with the Missing In America Project, followed by various participating veteran focused organizations.
The procession from Sparks to Fernley will line up at 11 a.m. and depart at noon from the lot across from the Alamo on E. Gregg Street in Sparks.