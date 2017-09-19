27 unclaimed vets from Nevada to receive military funeral

The Nevada Veterans Coalition will conduct its fifth Missing in America Project mission by honoring 27 veterans whose remains have been in the care of a local mortuary, yet remained unclaimed.

Services will be conducted with full military honors for the following veterans at 2 p.m. Friday at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley:

Charles Beckerman (1896-1984), served in the Navy, 1918-1918, World War I

Gerald Gillingham (1900-1990), Army, 1918-1918, World War I

Edward Gerval (1915-1990), Navy, 1945-1945, World War II

Joseph Bosse (1917-1988), Army, 1941-1945, World War II

William Degliantoni (1919-1990), Navy, 1940-1945, World War II

William Guthrie (1925-1990), Navy, 1943-1946, World War II

Arturo Hayes (1922-1983), Marine Corp, 1944-1946, World War II

Webster Johnson (1911-1988), Navy, 1942-1946, World War II

Bernard Koolpe (1914-1988), Army, 1940-1945, World War II

Richard Long (1921-1988), Army, 1943-1950, World War II

Sterling McPherson (1921-1990), Army, 1945-1947, World War II

Knox Moore (1921-1989), served Merchant Marines, 1942-1945, World War II

Eddie Robbins (1923-1988), Army, 1945-1947, World War II

Andrew Sealock (1920-1990), Army, 1943-1946, World War II

Earl Spaulding (1921-1989), Navy, 1943-1945, World War II

Lorenzo Thompson (1913-1988), Army, 1942-1945, World War II

Heinrich Ulrich Jr. (1907-1989), Navy, 1943-1945, World War II

James White (1915-1989), Army, 1943-1946, World War II

James Wilson (1920-1988), Army, 1944-1946, World War II

James Adams (1924-1989), Navy, 1944-1952, World War II/Korea

Edward Alexander (1921-1989), Navy, 1941-1952, World War II/Korea

Lyle LaMere (1923-1989), Air Force, 1942-1963, World War II/Korea

Devier Tozer (1925-1989), Navy, 1943-1950, World War II/Korea

Terry Fausch (1934-1983), Air Force, 1951-1955, Korea

Patrick Ingram (1936-1985), Army, 1954-1957, Korea

Charles Roe (1921-1990), Navy, 1941-1946/1969-1974 World War II/Vietnam

Ronald Bowser (1947-1984), Army, 1965-1976, Vietnam

The Nevada Veterans Coalition is donating its bus and driver to carry the cremains which will be escorted by members of the coalition in conjunction with the Missing In America Project, followed by various participating veteran focused organizations.

The procession from Sparks to Fernley will line up at 11 a.m. and depart at noon from the lot across from the Alamo on E. Gregg Street in Sparks.