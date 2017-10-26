A paw-sitive furry feline story

Last week I wrote a Shaggy Dog story, which is a story that meanders and eventually ends in a bad pun. I figured since there was a Shaggy Dog story there must be a cat story in the same genre. Well, my search led me nowhere, and I soon realized that I was barking up the wrong tree.

So, I decided to tell you a Furry Feline story.

I grew up in a big family, and our home was steeped in comfortable chaos. We always had friends, neighbors, aunts and uncles around. Of course, we always had a big fat cat too. Our cats were usually stationed in the kitchen because lots of activity revolved around food. (My mother was an incredible cook and known for her wonderful food.)

One of Mom's most renowned dishes was her smoked barbecue tongue. She would slice it super thin and pile it high on dark rye bread with homemade hot mustard. Wow it was terrific! Over the holidays we had so many visitors that we were constantly making food, which is where I come in.

The house was full of folks and lunch was pending, so Mom and I started making sandwiches. Unfortunately, we ran out of bread, so Mom grabbed her purse and headed for the store. Her last words were, "Guard the food; you know how the cat is."

As soon as she left, my brother started yelling from the living room, "Help, Sis, come quick!" I ran to the living room just in time to steady the long ladder my brother was on. Tragedy averted, I then returned to the kitchen only to survey the mess our cat had made.

On cue Mom walked in just at that moment. Her eyes were wide with disbelief when she saw the cat and our culinary nightmare. She was speechless and so was I. All I could think to say was, "The cat got your tongue."

I hope you found the story paw-leasing and I promise no more Shaggy Dog or Furry Feline stories.

IN NEED OF

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are unable to pick up cans because of trailer problems, but please continue to save them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Laurie Hyrons for adopting Bodie. You have made the difference in his life and he will repay you with love forever. A Four Paw Salute to you!

To the folks who adopted Drako and Dreamy you made their dreams come true.

DON'T FORGET

October pet holidays:

National Service Dog Month

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon blue spruce tree on Dec. 16, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable. CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.