A storybook pairing | NevadaAppeal.com

A taste of diversity in literature, food and wine highlights this year's annual fundraiser for the Churchill County Library literary programs.

The Churchill Library Association, the library's fundraising arm, presents an experience on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. that centers on six widely acclaimed, yet different books.

Library Director Carol Lloyd said six tables set up inside the library at 553 S. Maine St., will each feature a book paired with food and wine to complement each other. Tickets may be purchased at the library for $25 each. Raffle tickets, which are for drawings of all the goodies from each table, are $5 each or six for $25. Lloyd said the event will not have a silent auction.

Lloyd said she received a recommendation on how to pair each book with a different snack and wine. She also said donations pertinent to the books have been received such as items tied in with "Wild," a book by Cheryl Strayed that describes her 2012 journey on the 1,100-mile Pacific Coast Trail.

"We're tying to go on the literary works to make the event library related," she said. "We (the foundation) decided to have a different approach."

Lloyd said the featured wines will also be available at the fundraiser for a donation. So far, Lloyd said the reaction to this year's format change has been very positive, and ticket sales have been steady.

"We've had good reaction," added the librarian, who spoke to the Fallon Rotary Club Tuesday about the annual wine tasting fundraiser.

Lloyd said proceeds will go to the association, which will then dispense the money to events such as the summer reading program; Books for Babies, a program implemented with Banner Churchill Community Hospital; the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program; and receptions for local artists.

"Last year we raised about $15,000," she said.

Lloyd said additional money derived from the fundraiser allows the library to expand its offerings so it can serve the community with a wider variety of programs.

"We wouldn't be able to do it otherwise," she said.

In addition to "Wild," the other books include "Gift from the Sea" by Anne Morrow Lindbergh, "The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein, "Master and Commander" by Patrick O'Brian, "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles, and "The Language of Flowers" by Vanessa Diffenbaugh.