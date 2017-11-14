Accreditation feedback forum held on Thursday

In preparation for the college's accreditation visit in April 2018, the Fallon community is invited to attend an accreditation forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Pinion 202 on the Fallon campus.

WNC is evaluated every seven years by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, and in preparation for the accreditation visit, the college has been performing a self-study to ensure that standards of performance, integrity and quality are being met. Participation by faculty, staff and members of the community is vital to the self-study process.

The forum will take participants through a review of the college self-study, with a focus on standards for which the college is seeking information to guide it in completion of the evaluation.