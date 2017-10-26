A&K Earth Movers, Inc. celebrates 60 years

A&K Earth Movers, Inc. will be celebrating 60 years of business in Northern Nevada this month. The family owned and operated business started in 1957 as a general engineering contractor; today the company employs 200 to 250 employees and does work on projects up to $15 million.

A&K was founded by Kenneth P. Hiatt and was taken over by his sons Mike, Bart and Scott in 1987. Hiatt's sons started working full-time at the company in 1972 and were voted in as vice presidents of the corporation in 1987.

Today the company specializes in general engineering projects including site work preparation, excavation, underground utilities, pump stations, structural concrete, gravel base and paving, mining leach pads, geothermal site work, gravel and sand production and asphalt production and sales. The company is active in both Northern Nevada and California.

"It has been a long ride," said Bart Hiatt, president and general manager of the company. "We rely on non-union help. We thrive to be a team and to be a family, I think that the reason for our success."

Hiatt said it is hard to imagine it has already been 60 years. He remembers on the company's 30-year anniversary, he and his brothers gifted their father a restored version of the original A&K pickup truck.

"Looking back, time has passed really quickly, we have good employees and good clients," said Hiatt. "We are looking forward to another 60 years."