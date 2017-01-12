Amodei to discuss land bill in Fallon public meeting | NevadaAppeal.com

The public is invited to a discussion with Congressman Mark Amodei on the transfer of federal government lands to Nevada on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the county commission chambers.

Authored by Amodei, the bill, HR 1484, will be going before Congress to transfer lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forestry Service and others to be managed by Nevada citizens.

Commissioner Bus Scharmann said the meeting is to inform, answer questions and solicit support for the Nevada Lands Council and HR 1484.

Intertech Services Corporation President Mike Baughman will join Amodei. The Nevada Association of Counties contracted Intertech to conduct much of the bill research involved in the Nevada Land Management Task Force’s report.

The 2013 Nevada legislature created the task force to determine if the transfer was appropriate and feasible. The task force developed a plan that would complete the transfer in phases. Phase one would transfer 7.2 million acres of mostly BLM lands to the State of Nevada.