Amodei to give federal update to commission

The Churchill County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. in the chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.

The board including county manager Eleanor Lockwood will present a proclamation honoring Steve Ranson, retired editor of the LVN.

The board will also consider and take possible action regarding the following:

Federal update by Congressman Mark Amodei.

Update of current activities, plans or actions related to the Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management presented by field manager Ken Collum.

Approval of an interstate interlocal contract between the state Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health and the county for the community health nurse for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 in the amount of $123,548.

Approval of a service agreement between West Care Nevada, Inc. and county Social Services for tele-health services within the Churchill County Detention Center.

Application for community support funding for the Fallon Lions Club Junior Rodeo presented by Lockwood.

First reading of bill 2017-B, ordinance 118 — an ordinance establishing a recorder fee to provide legal services for abused and neglected children presented by Joseph Sanford, deputy district attorney.

Acknowledgment of the recordation of a conservation easement deed for Clinton Louis Felton and Denise Lynn Mondhink-Felton at 4720 Silver Sage Lane and 155 Willdate Drive.

Acknowledgment of the recordation of a conservation easement deed for Flying W Land & Livestock, LLC at 755 N. Harmon Road.

An agreement for purchase of a conservation/restrictive use easement with Mark A. Kolwyck and Mary K. Kolwyck, trustees or successor trustee(s) of the Kolwyck Family Trust dated Dec. 8, 2006.

Performance evaluation of the Churchill County Manager.

Request for an extension of time for submittal of a first final map for the Fallon River Park Planned Unit Development (PUD) pursuant to bill 2008-E, ordinance 103.