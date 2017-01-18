Area weather | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon weather

Today

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain likely before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday

A chance of rain and snow, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Reno

Today

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A chance of rain before 10pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Carson City

Today

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Rain likely before 10pm, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Weather statement from NWS

.Light Freezing Rain from Fernley to Winnemucca…

A wave of moisture is moving into Central Nevada in the form of

freezing rain. The amount that has fallen is sufficient to allow

for a thin glaze of ice over colder road surfaces like bridges and

overpasses. Expect icy conditions along Interstate 80 and Highway

50 later into this morning. If the road looks wet, it is likely

icy; exercise caution!