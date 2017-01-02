Reasons why you need a flu shot | NevadaAppeal.com

Banner Churchill Community Hospital wants you to be safe and well during the upcoming flu season.

Is a flu shot really necessary?

What if there was a virus that had a reputation for killing upwards of 40,000 people in a single year? What if there was a vaccine that could prevent these deaths? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during some influenza seasons there have been as many as 49,000 “flu-associated deaths,” deaths that might have been prevented.

If you are contemplating not getting a flu shot or if you just don’t think they are necessary, think again.

TOP reasons the CDC recommends vaccinations

1. Influenza can be a serious illness and even lead to death

2. A flu vaccine can reduce the chance of getting the flu.

3. A flu vaccine helps lessen the chance you will spread the flu to others

4. Each year, the CDC identifies the three strains it believes will be most prevalent for the coming season and the vaccine will protect you from those strains.

5. People with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease; pregnant women; and people 65 years or older should always get a vaccine as they are at a high risk of developing serious complications from the flu such as pneumonia.

The CDC notes that are two types of flu vaccine – the common “flu shot” and the nasal-spray flu vaccine. The flu shot is recommended for people who are older than 6 months, and can be used by healthy people, even those with chronic medical conditions.

There are three types depending on your age. The nasal spray vaccine, also called the Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV) is approved for use in healthy people age 2 years through 49 years of age who are not pregnant.

The vaccine takes two weeks to build up the antibodies in your body to fight the flu, so it is important to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available in your community for the coming season.

The flu season can begin as early as October and last as late as May, the CDC says.

some people who should not get the vaccine:

Those with a severe allergy to chicken eggs.

People who have had a severe reaction to an influenza vaccination.

Children younger than 6 months.

People who have a moderate-to-severe illness with fever should put off being vaccinated until they are better.

Unlike childhood vaccines the flu vaccine is needed each year. So don’t put off getting your flu shot for this year. The flu is nothing to sneeze at. The life you save could be your own!