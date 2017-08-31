Audio books for calming your dog

Who could ever imagine that many of the books you read in your book club are best sellers with the canine crowd? Recently, it was announced that Audible, an Amazon-owned company, would be offering a new service targeted at dogs called "Audible for Dogs."

The company is teaming up with the Dog Whisperer, Cesar Milan, to offer a service that claims to calm your dog's anxiety. That sounds good, doesn't it? Many dogs suffer from separation anxiety, which can cause unwanted behaviors. Some dogs bark incessantly, pee on the furniture, destroy household items or end up depressed.

The premise of this product is that dogs are social animals and they need to engage with someone. "Audible for Dogs" plays audio books that offer consistency of tone. Consistency allows your dog to stay in a relaxed state of mind and gives dogs the sense of having someone around.

The research done at Hartpury College in the United Kingdom suggests that consistent audio input reduces stress in dogs. A follow-up study through Milan's Dog Psychology Center reported that 76 percent of dog owners who played audio books for their dogs reported an increase in calm and well-being.

Milan suggests listening with your dog and choosing titles that promote calm, relaxed behavior. Of course, the first line of defense with anxious dogs is exercise. Walking and playing with your dog can provide bonding and tire him out.

So, if you are a wit's end about your dog's behavior, you can subscribe to Audible for $14.95 a month. There are many selections you can choose from, and you can also catch up on your reading. Who knows, maybe your pup will become a scholar.

IN NEED OF

Churchill Animal Protection Society (CAPS) needs garage sale items: gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. No clothing. Drop off items at our storage unit, 1105 Taylor Place (Spring Valley Rentals), unit T 98, from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 2 and 9.

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

SHOUT OUT TO

Ken Wiley and Leona Quilici for manning the storage shed for donated goods on Saturday. We also are also thankful to Dave and Joan Carlson for their donation to CAPS and the wonderful additions you brought for the garage sale.

Coleen Pallidin who added to our treasures for the garage sale. We are happy to receive all of your goods.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Sept. 16 with the Kissin' Booth and a pooch who is puckered up. Come by to get your pooch smooch.

DON'T FORGET

September Pet Holidays: Happy Healthy Cat Month

CAPS annual garage sale that will be held Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside at Oasis Community Church, 1520 S. Maine St. Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree of your choice on Sept. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89406. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.