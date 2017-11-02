Banner Churchill Community Hospital birth announcements

Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Sept. 28, 2017

A girl, Eliana Rose Solis, to Jesus and Janet Solis, weighing 6.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches.

Sept. 29, 2017

A girl, Aurora Amara Apolinar, to Nancy Pamela and Marco Antonio Apolinar, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 19 3/4 inches.

Sept. 30, 2017

Atlas Lincoln Bellamy Smith, to Kelli Elizabeth Cabana and Noah Gerard Smith, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches.

Oct. 2, 2017

A girl, Azayleah Reigh Guzman, to Mariah Mullins and Aleczander Guzman, weighing 7 pounds and 13 inches and measuring 19 1/2 inches.

Oct. 3, 2017

A girl, Arabella Remi Diaz, to Alexander and Briana Diaz, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 19 1/2 inches.

Oct. 4, 2017

A boy, Emmett Layne Hatfield, to Rebekah and Brian Hatfield, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 20 3/4 inches.

Oct. 5, 2017

A boy, Charlie James Guerrero, to Angelica Abundez and Carlos Guerrero, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Oct. 7, 2017

A boy, Jackson Thomas Shearer, to Aislynne Alexander and Dylan Shearer, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Gwendolyn Rose Lumsden, to Cassandra Esposito and Christopher Lumsden, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces and measuring 18 inches.

Oct. 9, 2017

A girl, Ikora Rey Rossman, to Cortney Lynn Summer and John Rossman, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

Oct. 10, 2017

A boy, Eli William Lee Baca, to Shonna Maree Lee and Joshua Tony Baca, weighing 8 pounds and one ounce and measuring 20 inches.

Oct. 16, 2017

A boy, Anthony Alexander Rojas Ruiz, to Jareli Guadalupe Ruiz and Eduardo Antonio Rojas, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Oct. 18, 2017

A girl, Savannah Cecilia Aguilera, to Courtney Chapman and Miguel Aguilera, weighing 9 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 20 1/2 inches.

Oct. 19, 2017

A boy, Benjamin Eli Tyree, to Benjamin Noel and Jordan Leigh Tyree, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

Oct. 21, 2017

A boy, Darryl Sam Smithson, to Tiffany Ann Johnson, weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 18 inches.

Oct. 23, 2017

A boy, Trace Garrett Lambson, to Garrett and Sara Lambson, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

Oct. 26, 2017

A boy, Ethan Thomas Moss, to Andrea and John Moss.