Banner Health adds a pair of physicians in Fallon, Fernley | NevadaAppeal.com

Banner Health announces the addition of two new providers to its facilities in western Nevada.

Dr. Victor Lee Kim will join the family medicine team at Banner Health Clinic in Fallon and Dr. Poonam Pamini Jani will provide internal medicine care at Banner Health Center in Fernley.

After officially starting practice in January, Kim will specialize in family medicine at Banner Health Clinic. In addition to providing primary care, Kim specializes in understanding how the body’s systems are interconnected and how each affects the others.

Through special training in the neuromusculoskeletal system, Kim has the ability to use his hands to diagnose illness and injury and encourage the body’s natural tendency toward self-healing and health. Part of his practice will also include medical acupuncture.

“Offering quality primary care is my No. 1 priority,” said Kim. “I hope to expand people’s perspective on modern medicine by bringing osteopathic manipulative treatment and acupuncture to the Fallon community to show patients that there are other modalities of care and treatment available.”

Kim earned his doctorate degree in osteopathic medicine from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, Calif., and completed his residency at UHS Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, N.Y. He trained further in neuromusculoskeletal medicine in a one-year fellowship at Florida Hospital in Orlando, Fla. To make an appointment, call Banner Health Clinic at 775-867-7740.

Jani started seeing patients Jan. 9 at the Banner Health Center in Fernley. As the only internist in Fernley, she practices primary care and specializes in internal medicine and geriatrics.

“I often treat patients of the older population and they usually have a complicated medical history,” Jani said. “I like to provide in-depth education so that my patients understand their overall health issues and are able to participate in managing their health. My goal is to provide them the best quality of life.”

Jani received her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in the West Indies. She recently completed her fellowship in geriatrics at the Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She completed her residency in internal medicine at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, N.J. and is board certified in internal medicine. To make an appointment, call Banner Health Center at 775-575-7171.

Kim and Jani currently are both approved to see patients who have Medicare or Medicaid. Both are awaiting approval from other insurance payers. If you have commercial insurance, please call to verify whether our physicians are included in your coverage plan.