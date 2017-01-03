Banner Health implements visitor restrictions for flu | NevadaAppeal.com

In response to increasing rates of influenza and other seasonal illnesses across the nation, Banner Health has implemented visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals.

The following restrictions are now in effect:

Do not visit the hospital if you have fever, cough, vomiting or diarrhea.

No visitors under the age of 13 – siblings who do not have cold or flu symptoms may visit a new baby in the Obstetrics Unit.

Children 12 and under must be supervised by an adult at all times in public waiting areas and cafeterias.

If you are visiting a loved one in the hospital, please remember to wash or sanitize your hands frequently to avoid getting sick, and to avoid getting someone else sick.

All Banner Health employees, employed physicians, volunteers and students received a flu vaccination by Dec. 5. Those not vaccinated because of medical or religious reasons are required to wear a mask while in care settings (such as hospitals) during the flu season.

Banner Health encourages everyone over the age of 6 months to receive the flu vaccine to protect themselves and others from influenza. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for protection to set in, making now the perfect time to get vaccinated.

If you are pregnant or have any pre-existing medical conditions, contact your primary care physician to see if you can get immunized.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner — University Medicine, Banner Medical Group, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services, including family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry.