Be flu-free this winter | NevadaAppeal.com

Getting a flu shot doesn’t sound like a festive thing to do, but when you think about it, a healthy holiday season, free from flu, is one of the best gifts you can give yourself and your family. Having to miss out on parties with friends and family activities because you’re feeling unwell isn’t the way most people would choose to spend the weekends. The good news is, it’s not too late to receive this year’s flu shot.

Although many people think about getting their flu shot in the fall, now is still a great time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already received this year’s vaccine. Flu season in our area is just beginning with a few reported cases in our community. In our region, flu is seen most often in January and February. Getting vaccinated now can help prevent illness when the flu arrives in full-force later in the winter.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It can cause illness ranging from mild to severe, and at times can be fatal. People of all ages — even healthy people — can get the flu. An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself against this illness. For millions of people each year, the flu brings a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, fatigue, and miserable days spent in bed instead of at work or school. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a yearly flu vaccination.

Carson City Health and Human Services encourages everyone to get a flu vaccination, especially those who may be at high risk of complications from the flu, including children 6 months to 5 years of age, adults 65 years of age and older, and pregnant women.

In addition to receiving your flu vaccination, make sure you’re following good hygiene practices to ensure germs aren’t allowed to spread. First, stay home if you’re sick to avoid exposing others to your illness. Always cover your cough or sneeze. Finally, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

For more information about the flu or other Health Department services, check out our website at http://www.gethealthycarsoncity.org or “Like” us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cchhs.