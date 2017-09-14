Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Aug. 3, 2017

Salem Tresse Gothan, to Michael Gothan and Lisa Hensley, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

Aug. 4, 2017

Steele Rhett Schank, to Abrahm and Lindsey Schank, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 20 1/2 inches.

Aug. 21, 2017

Allisin Ann Brown, to Kimberly Gail and Wayne Edward Brown, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 18 1/2 inches.

Walter Lewis IV, to Feleicia Gordon and Walter Lewis III, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Aug. 24, 2017

Hattie Grace Sorensen, to Rob and Mary Sorensen, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 19 1/2 inches.

Aug. 29, 2017

Harper Dale Eisele, to Taylor Metz and Steven Eisele, weighing 7 pounds and measuring 19 1/2 inches.

Aug. 30, 2017

Mya Monroe Carter, to Sarah Lysaght and Justin Carter, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Bruce Lee Johns, to Daniel Keith and Michelle Susan Johns, weighing 9 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches.