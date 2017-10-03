Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Sept. 14, 2017

A boy, Gabriel Thomas Marquez Cloyd, to Skyler and Kelli Cloyd, weighing 11 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Sept. 16, 2017

A boy, Norman Atticus Ray No'eau Talbert, to Taylor Renae Mahealani Talbert, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches.

Sept. 21, 2017

A girl, Aubree Mae Coeville, to William Coeville and Cheyene Gearhart, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches.